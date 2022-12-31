Areas of fog and drizzle likely for tonight

Happy New Year from Storm Team 18!
Saturday night, expect an increase in cloud cover with areas of light drizzle and fog. If you'll be out and about late tonight into Sunday morning, watch out for low visibilities, fog and mist. Low temperatures going into the new year for Sunday will be in the mid 30s.
Sunday will be another foggy start with low visibilities across the viewing area. Look for a cloudy day with highs in the low 50s and upper 40s. with south winds 5-10 mph. Patchy mist and drizzle will be possible throughout the day.
Monday we will have windy conditions and warmer temperatures. Monday's high will occur very late before midnight into the upper 50s and low 60s by Tuesday morning before a cold front will move in with storms likely by 1-3 AM Tuesday morning. A couple of strong wind gusts may be possible along a line of heavy rain and storms. Temperatures fall all day long for Tuesday.