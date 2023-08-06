Areas of drizzle this morning with more storms tonight

Good Sunday morning! We are waking up to temperatures in the mid 60s with areas of drizzle and mist. Expect these pesky low level clouds to linger for much of the morning and possibly into the afternoon. Highs today will only reach the mid 70s. A bit more sunshine will peak through later today.
Late tonight and into Monday morning, another round of heavy rain and storms will be likely. Some storms could be strong to severe but ingredients will not be as strong as Saturday's storms. Lows will be in the mid 60s.
Monday will be a wet start with areas of thunder. Rain will begin to taper off later in the afternoon with a bit more sun peeking out by the end of the day. Highs will be in the mid to lower 70s. High pressure and sun work in for Tuesday.