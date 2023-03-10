Areas of drizzle, sleet, and snow possible for your Friday

Happy Friday morning! Morning lows are in the mid to lower 30s area-wide. Across Lafayette to Kokomo, areas of drizzle, mist, and fog have been noted early this morning.
Our far northeastern counties are tracking some flurries early this morning. The most significant impacts to roadways will remain north of US 24 and US 14 this morning, mainly near and north of Peru, Rochester, and Winamac. If you'll be driving northward, just be cautious this morning if you see some snow-covered roads, especially on bridges and overpasses, and untreated roadways.
The rest of the day will remain cool with highs only in the mid to upper 30s with a fairly decent NNW wind sustained at 15 mph and gusts up to 25-30 mph at times. Expect a cloudy day nonetheless with widely scattered to isolated rain, sleet, graupel, and snow showers.
Conditions will begin to improve this evening with clearing skies overnight. Lows Saturday morning will be in the upper 20s which could lead to a few slick spots overnight.
Saturday and Sunday
Saturday should be a fairly quiet and partly sunny day. Winds will be out of the ENE at about 5-10 mph with gusts up to 15 mph. Highs will be in the lower 40s and upper 30s in our northern counties.
Late Saturday night, a quick-moving system will begin to work in. This may start out as rain then turn to snow overnight Saturday and into Sunday morning. Current model analysis shows this system will bring snow to the entire WLFI viewing area.
