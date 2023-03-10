 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River

.Minor flooding is ongoing across western and southern Indiana due
to 1.5 to 3 inches of rainfall that fell Friday March 3rd.

Flooding is expected to end at Lafayette Friday...yet flooding is
expected to persist on the lower Wabash well into next week with
additional rain expected Thursday night and again this weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Water may approach a couple low county
roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM EST Thursday the stage was 11.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM EST Thursday was 13.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow morning and continue falling to 7.6 feet Tuesday
morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Areas of drizzle, sleet, and snow possible for your Friday

Happy Friday morning! Morning lows are in the mid to lower 30s area-wide. Across Lafayette to Kokomo, areas of drizzle, mist, and fog have been noted early this morning. 

Our far northeastern counties are tracking some flurries early this morning. The most significant impacts to roadways will remain north of US 24 and US 14 this morning, mainly near and north of Peru, Rochester, and Winamac. If you'll be driving northward, just be cautious this morning if you see some snow-covered roads, especially on bridges and overpasses, and untreated roadways. 

The rest of the day will remain cool with highs only in the mid to upper 30s with a fairly decent NNW wind sustained at 15 mph and gusts up to 25-30 mph at times. Expect a cloudy day nonetheless with widely scattered to isolated rain, sleet, graupel, and snow showers.

Conditions will begin to improve this evening with clearing skies overnight. Lows Saturday morning will be in the upper 20s which could lead to a few slick spots overnight.

Saturday and Sunday

Saturday should be a fairly quiet and partly sunny day. Winds will be out of the ENE at about 5-10 mph with gusts up to 15 mph. Highs will be in the lower 40s and upper 30s in our northern counties.

Late Saturday night, a quick-moving system will begin to work in. This may start out as rain then turn to snow overnight Saturday and into Sunday morning. Current model analysis shows this system will bring snow to the entire WLFI viewing area.

For a more in-depth look at the forecast, head over to Chad's Weather Blog or click, here.

