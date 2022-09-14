Areas of dense fog this morning then turning sunny

Good Wednesday morning! A dense fog advisory is in effect for many counties in the WLFI viewing area. Drive with caution and give yourself a few extra minutes on your morning commute.
Once the fog lifts later this morning, we will see plenty of sunshine across the entire region as high pressure has settled over the Midwest. Highs today will get up into the upper 70s to lower 80s. We'll have calm and variable wind today.
Thursday will feature much of the same weather with areas of fog in the morning then turning more sunny by the afternoon. Highs will be slightly warmer tomorrow, in the mid to lower 80s.
We stay dry throughout the next 7-days with increasing temperatures through the weekend. Look for highs to be in the upper 80s to possibly lower 90s by the middle of next week.