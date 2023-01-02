Areas of dense fog and drizzle for this morning with rain and storms tonight

Good Monday morning! The entire WLFI viewing area is currently under a dense fog advisory until 10 AM this morning. Low visibilities have been down to 1/4 of a mile and less have been observed across our region.
The rest of today will be cloudy with areas of mist and drizzle. Temperatures will warm up into the low to mid 50s this afternoon then rise overnight tonight into the mid to upper 50s overnight.
Heavy rain will be likely late tonight and into early Tuesday morning. The heaviest rain/thundershowers will occur between 11 PM Mon to 4 AM Tues. A few rumbles of thunder and wind gusts up to 30-50 mph may occur. Areas of isolated ponding and flooding cannot be ruled out for Tuesday morning.
Temperatures on Tuesday will continue to rise into the low to mid 60s (near record warmth). We'll likely have a scattered thundershower or two in the afternoon/evening hours between 3-7 PM Tuesday afternoon with breezy conditions all day.
