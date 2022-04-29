April 29, 6:00 AM Weather Forecast Update – Scattered showers today with strong to severe storms possible Saturday evening

(WLFI) – Happy Friday morning! A few light sprinkles have been noted on radar this morning in our southern counties. Most of the day will be dry but scattered to isolated rain cannot be ruled out especially as we get into the evening and overnight hours.
Highs today will get up into the upper 60s to lower 70s with SE winds 10-15 mph and gusts up to 20-25 mph.
Some scattered rain and even a few rumbles of thunder may occur late tonight into Saturday morning. Overnight lows will only be in the lower 50s to upper 40s.
Saturday
Scattered showers may be possible in the morning and early afternoon. Temperatures will ramp up during the day into the mid 70s with strong south wind gusting up to 25-30 mph at times.
Most of the activity should quiet down by afternoon before the main line of storms work in later. This will help set up an active and sheared environment to allow for stronger storms to work in later.
There is a caveat as always. The evolution of overnight storms Friday and into Saturday out east could impact the severity. If we receive more rainfall/clouds here in the WLFI viewing area during the day, this could dampen the risk of severe weather in the evening. Regardless, stay weather aware.
As we move toward 4-6 PM Saturday, storms may remain clustered in Illinois, however as they move eastward, a more solid line of convection will work in.
The main timeline for the stronger storms appears to be after 5:00 PM Saturday and last up until 11 PM in the evening as the threat moves eastward.
Severe Weather Impacts
The Storm Prediction Center as of 5:00 AM Friday morning has expanded the Slight Risk (Level 2) into most of the WLFI viewing area.
Damaging winds, isolated large hail, and isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out with some of these storms. The hail threat will remain small within the main line however discrete individual cells ahead of the front may see slightly larger hailstones.
As always, you can download our free WLFI App on Android and Apple phones for alerts about watches and warnings, rain, and lightning.
Stay weather aware for Saturday evening!
Rainfall Accumulation for the Next Week
Periods of heavy rainfall over the next 7 days will start to add up. Most of the ensemble data and computer runs have shown up to 2”-3” of rain for many areas by Friday morning of next week.
This will include rain from systems this Saturday night, Monday night into Tuesday, then again on Thursday into Friday.
7-Day Outlook
As noted above, we will have a few days of rainfall which will begin to add up. Temperatures will remain at or slightly above normal over the next 7-days.