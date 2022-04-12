April 12, 6 PM Weather Forecast Update-Details Regarding Severe Weather Risk the Next Several Weeks

As soon as more of the evening data arrives, I will finish updating this post....
Lows this morning dropped to 33-44 (33 far northwest, 44 far southwest).
Highs today reached 68-74.
The Storm Prediction Center has entire area in ENHANCED RISK for severe storms Wednesday. Highest potential will be in the evening.
The greatest tornado risk is over Warren, Fountain, Montgomery to far southwestern Tippecanoe counties.
From a CIPS analog standpoint (when we compare the conditions represented in the model data that are similar to other events) there is a lot of severe weather risk for tomorrow-tomorrow night over a large area of the Midwest & South:
The potential of a significant, strong tornado via CIPS analog shows up over Illinois, southern Indiana, Kentucky to Tennessee Wednesday to Wednesday night:
There are several good matches when comparing the atmospheric parameters & model data, as well as the Storm Prediction Center outlook since 1981.
The storm reports:
1. April 15, 1994:
2. April 20, 1996:
3. May 11, 2003:
4. May 10, 2002 is a pretty good match, as well.
Some showers & storms are expected Wednesday morning-midday. An isolated severe storm or two is possible.
A few scattered storms are possible in the afternoon with increasing severe weather risk.
However, main time frame of severe weather risk is the evening with QLCS squall line (timing 6-10 p.m.)
Highs near 70 to lower 70s are expected with dew points climbing into the 60s.
We fall rapidly with clearing skies Wednesday night-Thursday morning to lows of 37-42 (wind chills upper 20s to lower 30s) with wind gusts to 35 mph.
Thursday looks mostly sunny to sunny & windy with west-southwest winds gusting to 45 mph. Highs of 57-65 are expected, but the strong winds & dry air will make it feel cooler.
We cloud up Thursday evening-early night with isolated gusty showers & t'showers along a secondary cold front & with a weak shortwave.
Lows later in the night of 38-43 are expected.
Sunshine Friday will give way to increasing clouds with highs 60-65. It will still be windy on Friday with southwest winds gusting 35-40 mph.
Some showers are possible Friday night-early Saturday morning. Lows should run in the 40s.
Otherwise, clearing trend will likely develop Saturday with 50s & northwest winds gusting to 35 mph.
After frost & 31-34 Easter morning, Easter Sunday features lots of sunshine, followed by increasing clouds & highs in the 50s. Winds will be northeast to east-northeast at 10-15 mph.
Some showers are possible Monday with 50s, followed by some showers Tuesday with sun poking through with 50s.
A couple waves of frost are possible late April & early May midst warm surges to 70s & 80s.
There is also a trend of severe weather risk in a couple of rounds April 21-29.
It appears that La Nina may hang on even longer than expected, it has been diminishing recently, but may actually RE-INTENSIFY. After a lack of upwelling in the Eastern Equatorial Pacific led to thoughts of possible neutral emergence by Summer, renewed upwelling as Kelvin Wave has departed means more La Nina.
In fact, now, it may not go neutral until Fall.
So............
This Summer has heat & dryness still written all over it. It looks a lot like 2011 when it was very wet with cool spells early, then surges of intense heat with flash drought. 2011 is the year we saw temperatures to as high as 103 in mid to late July.
Note the below normal rainfall that is still projected below. This lines up well with the AMO & PDO, as well as the strong La Nina influence.
For the June-August period, the only area that may average normal temperatures would be the Northern Rockies.
The core of the intense heat for Summer will likely be centered over Kansas, Oklahoma & Texas. This core will pulse through Summer with it expanding greatly at times & a separate intense area of heat pulsing over the Northeast at times.
Given that heat core in that location, it is a good location for the set-up of "Ring of Fire" derechos. There is a higher risk that one of these will impact our area region during the Summer given the pattern.
Another very active hurricane season is expected, largely tied to continued La Nina impacts.
One note is that if we can get a tropical system or two up into our area, it would help to cut the drought conditions late in the Summer.
I do feel that neutral conditions will give way to El Nino next Winter.
However, drought conditions (other than tropical relief) may last well into Fall 2022 after the hot, drier Summer.