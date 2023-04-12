April 12, 6:30 AM Weather Forecast Update – Warm and windy with weekend rain and storms

(WLFI) – Good Wednesday morning! It’s certainly a mild start for the entire WLFI viewing area. Morning lows are in the lower to mid 50s area-wide with mostly clear skies with some high-level cirrus clouds. We’ll remain sunny for the rest of today. Highs will be into the upper 70s to near 80 in some locations.
The expansive high-pressure ridge to our southeast will continue to give us pleasant and warm weather for the next few days.
(Radar image above is of 5:30 AM Wednesday morning)
Winds today will pose a slightly elevated fire threat. Low dew points/relative humidity (dry air) will be in place. With southwest winds sustained 10+ mph throughout the afternoon, outdoor fires could easily spread. Gusts today could be around 25 to 30 mph. Thankfully, grass and vegetation aren’t too dry so the fire threat is low. However, be extra cautious if you do plan on any outdoor burning for today.
Thursday
Thursday will feature another mild morning with lows back into the lower 50s with a bit more calm wind, 5-12 mph. High pressure continues to dominate. We’ll see mostly sunny skies with some high-level cirrus clouds in the afternoon. Look for high temperatures to be back into the upper 70s with some 80s across the viewing area.
Friday
Increased clouds will begin to work in for Friday morning and throughout the day. As lower levels should remain fairly dry, I don’t expect anything in the way of rain however dew points will be on the rise. Morning lows will be in the lower 50s with highs in the upper 70s with partly sunny skies for the day. Moist air is slightly harder to warm so my current thoughts are that we won’t get as warm on Friday but still, well-above-normal temperatures will be expected.
The Upcoming Weekend
Saturday for the most part looks dry and warm for the morning and early afternoon with dew points reaching the upper 50s to lower 60s ahead of our cold front that is slated to move through Saturday night and into Sunday morning.
Highs for Saturday will be in the upper 70s once again. Winds will begin to ramp up throughout the day, 30+ mph. CAPE (Convective Available Potential Energy) looks decent with a good amount of moisture working in from the south. This, coupled with the front moving in, will give us the chance for showers and potentially a line of storms with the frontal passage.
A strong storm or two cannot be ruled out. Stay tuned for further updates as we get closer to the weekend. We’ll be able to fine-tune the forecast as details become more available. As of now, the front looks to pass sometime Saturday evening as noted in the futurecast image below.
Sunday will ultimately be cooler with highs in the mid to upper 50s with strong NW winds. Winds could gust upwards to 30-45 mph at times throughout the day. A few stray showers wrapping around the low cannot be ruled out for Sunday. Rainfall totals may only reach 0.3” to 0.7” across the viewing area.
10-Day Forecast
A cooler and partly sunny day will be expected for Monday. Lows will be in the mid to upper 30s with highs in the lower 50s which is below normal for this time of year. Tuesday morning, with clear skies, areas of frost could be likely.
Ultimately, we will see yet another warm-up throughout the week next week where we could see highs back in the 70s and potentially the 80s later next week with little rain chances expected.