Another warm and windy day ahead with rain chances for tomorrow

Good Monday morning! Our normal high temperatures for today are typically in the lower 60s. That is where we are this morning for lows for the day. We’ll have increasing clouds throughout the afternoon with windy conditions. Winds will be out of the south at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30-40 at times. Highs today will top out into the mid to upper 70s.
Tonight, clouds will hold through the evening giving way to mostly cloudy skies. Winds will continue to be strong, 10-20 mph. Overnight lows will dip down into the low 60s once again.
Tuesday
Tuesday morning will be cloudy. Rain chances will be low throughout the morning hours as scattered chances will be likely.
By the afternoon, heftier waves of rain and possible storm chances will begin to work in and last through the overnight hours and into Wednesday morning. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
