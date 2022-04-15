 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

White River at Hazleton and Petersburg.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

East Fork White River at Seymour affecting Washington, Jackson
and Lawrence Counties.

White River at Edwardsport and Elliston.

Wabash River at Lafayette and Montezuma

.Rainfall amounts of one to two inches across much of central
Indiana yesterday has created lowland and minor flooding along the
East Fork White, White, and Wabash Rivers. The Wabash River near
Lafayette should crest Friday afternoon. The White River near
Edwardsport should crest Saturday afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING TO SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...From Friday morning to Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Flooding of low agricultural land begins
in western part of Tippecanoe County.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 9.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow morning to a crest of 11.3 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow
evening.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Another sunny start but rain will likely move in later tonight

  • Updated
  • 0

Good Friday morning! We are waking up with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s region-wide. There will be a few minor isolated rain chances in our northern counties this morning. These should diminish as the morning continues on.

Expect a mix of clouds and sun for the rest of today with windy conditions. SW winds will be gusting up to 30-40 mph at times.

Later this evening after 3 PM, scattered rain showers will likely move in. A few rumbles of thunder may occur but no severe weather will occur.

Saturday

Morning lows will be in the mid to upper 30s. With highs for the day only getting up to the lower 50s thanks to NW winds 10-15 mph and gusts up to 25-30 mph.

Expect partly to mostly sunny skies for Saturday.

Easter Sunday

It will certainly be a frigid morning with lows getting down into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Widespread frost will occur in the morning hours.

As for the rest of the day, expect cool temperatures with highs only in the lower 50s and upper 40s.

By the evening hours, mainly after 6-8 PM, scattered rain will likely move in from west to east. 

For a more in-depth look, head on over to Chad's Weather Blog or click, here

