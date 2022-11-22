Another sunny and warmer day with rain chances for Thanksgiving weekend

Good Tuesday morning! Another cold start with most of us in the mid to upper 20s. We will have clear skies today with plentiful sunshine. Highs will reach up into the lower 50s and upper 40s to the NE.
Wind gusts will be able to reach up to 20-25 mph at times. Combine this low relative humidity and dry vegetation, fires could easily spread under these conditions.
Tonight, we will get down into the upper 20s and lower 30s with clear skies. Wednesday will be the pick of the week! We'll have highs in the mid 50s with sunshine expected all day.
Thursday looks decent with a bit more cloud cover and rain chances by late in the day. Highs on Thursday will be back in the mid to possibly upper 50s.