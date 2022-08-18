Another sunny and warmer day expected

Good Thursday morning! A few areas of patchy fog will be likely this morning especially across our northern counties. Always drive with caution if you enter an area with low visibility.
Morning lows are in the 50s to lower 60s area-wide with clear skies overhead, apart from the low level fog. We'll see plenty of sunshine this morning and through the afternoon. Cumulus clouds will bubble up this afternoon just like in previous days. High temperatures should reach the mid 80s with a light N wind.
For Friday, expect much of the same weather however we will be increasing temperatures a little more and increasing humidity levels. Morning lows will be in the upper 50s with areas of patchy fog. We'll have sunshine with afternoon clouds and highs in the mid to upper 80s.