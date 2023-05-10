Another sunny and warmer day ahead

Good Wednesday morning! Morning lows are in the upper 40s and lower 50s area-wide. The rest of the day will be mostly sunny with some high-level clouds. Some locations will have high temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80.
For Thursday, we’ll have a slightly warmer start. Morning lows will be in the lower 50 with some mid to high-level clouds. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to lower 80s with a mix of clouds and sun. Winds will be out of the southeast at 7-12 mph.
Rain and a few rumbles of thunder work in very early Friday morning. More rain and storms look likely for Friday evening and into Saturday morning.