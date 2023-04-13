Another sunny and warm day

Good Thursday morning! We are seeing temperatures in the upper 40s to the south while our northern cities are seeing mid to lower 50s. We'll have plenty of sunshine once again today. Highs will be back into the upper 70s to lower 80s in our northern counties. A few high level clouds will work in this afternoon.
An Air Quality Alert has been issued for Tippecanoe, Carroll, and Howard Counties for today. This means high ozone levels will be present due to the warm and stagnant air.
Friday appears to be a bit cloudier with partly sunny skies. Morning lows will be back into the lower 50s. Highs will once again be back into the upper 70s to 80 in some locations. Scattered storms may be possible Saturday late afternoon before a cold front works in Saturday evening giving way to a line of storms that will work through the viewing area.
Most of Saturday should remain dry but keep an eye on the radar, especially in the evening. Temperatures drop for Sunday and Monday with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.