...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on
Thursday...April 13 for the following Indiana counties...

Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Daviess, Delaware, Greene,
Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Knox, Madison, Shelby, Tippecanoe,
Vigo

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Another sunny and warm day

Good Thursday morning! We are seeing temperatures in the upper 40s to the south while our northern cities are seeing mid to lower 50s. We'll have plenty of sunshine once again today. Highs will be back into the upper 70s to lower 80s in our northern counties. A few high level clouds will work in this afternoon. 

An Air Quality Alert has been issued for Tippecanoe, Carroll, and Howard Counties for today. This means high ozone levels will be present due to the warm and stagnant air. 

Friday appears to be a bit cloudier with partly sunny skies. Morning lows will be back into the lower 50s. Highs will once again be back into the upper 70s to 80 in some locations. Scattered storms may be possible Saturday late afternoon before a cold front works in Saturday evening giving way to a line of storms that will work through the viewing area.

Most of Saturday should remain dry but keep an eye on the radar, especially in the evening. Temperatures drop for Sunday and Monday with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. 

