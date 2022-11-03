Another sunny and warm day ahead

Good Thursday morning! We are waking up slightly warmer this morning with clear skies. A couple areas of fog have been noted but should not impact travel as much as it has in previous days. Morning lows are in the lower 50s and mid to upper 40s throughout the region.
The rest of the day will feature plenty of sunshine with an increase in south winds today with gusts up to 20-25. Highs will reach up into the lower 70s.
Friday will give us a bit more clouds, especially in the afternoon and evening. Morning lows will be in the mid 50s with winds gusting up to 20-30 mph from the south. By the afternoon Friday, we will increase winds 25-35 mph with partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
Friday night and into Saturday will be very windy with gusts up to 40-50 mph possible ahead of our next cold front set to arrive by Saturday late morning and into the early afternoon. Rain/storm chances will be likely during this period as well.