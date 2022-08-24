Another sunny and warm day ahead with storms for Thursday afternoon

Good Wednesday morning! Morning low temperatures are reaching the mid to upper 50s to lower 60s. Areas of patchy fog will continue to develop this morning, especially in low areas and river valleys. The fog will not be as thick as on previous mornings and will lift shortly after sunrise.
The rest of the day will be very quiet with a calm and variable wind as high pressure will continue to give us sunshine and a few afternoon cumulus clouds building. Highs today will range from 82-87.
Thursday
Southerly flow returns to the viewing area as we move into Thursday. This will help bring in more humid air and warmer temperatures. Morning lows will be in the lower 60s with partly to mostly clear skies. The morning and afternoon look mostly dry with more clouds in the afternoon. A stray and isolated shower cannot be ruled out in the afternoon.
Afternoon highs will be in the mid to possibly upper 80s area-wide. As the main cold front starts to weaken into our viewing area, a couple of isolated showers and storms cannot be ruled out late Thursday and into Friday very early in the morning. Widespread rain and storms are not likely.
For more details regarding the forecast, head over to Chad's Weather Blog or click, here.