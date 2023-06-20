Another sunny and warm afternoon expected

Good Tuesday morning! A mild start is certainly on tap when you step out this morning. Lows are in the mid 60s area-wide with mostly clear skies. A few more clouds have been noted on satellite further east near Kokomo and Peru.
The rest of the day will be windy and mostly sunny. A few more clouds will be present in our eastern counties. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with just a very low chance of a stray shower/storm this afternoon. Otherwise, expect a mostly sunny day with winds gusting upwards to 30 mph at times from the E to NE.
Wednesday morning, expect lows back into the mid 80s. A mostly sunny day will be expected with windy conditions. Gusts could exceed 30 mph from the E with highs in the mid to upper 80s again tomorrow. A few isolated rain/storm chances may occur late in the afternoon and into the evening.
Better rain chances still look decent by Friday and Sunday night into Monday as a cold front will work into the WLFI viewing area. Stay tuned with Storm Team 18 for the latest updates!