Another sunny and mild day ahead with storms for the weekend

Happy Friday morning! We are seeing a cooler morning with lows in the lower 60s and upper 50s. Clear skies and lower humidity are helping keep us nice and refreshing this morning.
The rest of your Friday will be like Thursday with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 80s.
Saturday
A line of storms is expected to form in far western Illinois Friday night and weaken as it moves closer to the WLFI viewing area. Remnants of these storms may just give us rain very early Saturday morning.
Expect scattered showers and storms in our area between 2:00 to 8:00 PM Saturday. We will see some dry time on Saturday and sunshine. But definitely more clouds will be present.
Sunday
As for Sunday, we should see clearer skies in the morning with lows down into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Highs will run into the lower 80s and upper 70s with North West wind 10-15 mph.
Most of the day looks dry up until the late afternoon and evening and we could see our next wave of storms Sunday afternoon and into very early Monday morning.