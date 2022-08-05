Another muggy and hot day is expected with isolated storm chances

Happy Friday! Another muggy morning is on tap. Temperatures are in the lower 70s and upper 60s with mostly clear to partly cloudy conditions.
A few areas of fog may develop especially under clear skies this morning and where rain had occurred yesterday and overnight so be aware there may be drops in visibility over some portions of the region.
The rest of today will be muggy and hot. Highs today will top out in the mid 80s with heat index values in the lower 90s at times. Winds will be out of the S to SSE 5-10 mph.
A few isolated showers/storms may be possible like yesterday in some locations but they will be few and far between. These storms have plenty of energy and limited capping so development should be quick. Upper-level support suggests these storms will have little to no movement so heavy rainfall and localized flash flooding may occur. Storms should remain sub-severe with <50 mph winds possible, lightning, and again heavy rain.
Saturday and Sunday
Tomorrow will give us much of the same weather. Expect a warmer day with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s with heat index values in the mid to upper 90s. Stray showers can’t be ruled out all day long but a few isolated storms will again be possible during the afternoon and early evening.
Sunday will feature warmer and windy conditions with winds out of the SW 10-20 mph with gusts up to 25 at times. A few afternoon isolated showers and storms will again be possible like in previous days.