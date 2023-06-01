Another hot day with a low chance of afternoon pop-up storms

Good Thursday morning! Morning lows are back into the mid 60s with mostly clear skies. Just like yesterday, we’ll have cumulus clouds begin to build late in the morning and into the afternoon. Then, we’ll be tracking a few isolated storms mainly west of Interstate 65 for today. Coverage will run 20% to 30% across the viewing area. Locally heavy downpours, pea-sized hail, and 45 mph winds could be possible with some of the stronger storms. Severe weather is not expected. Highs today will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s once again.
Storms will diminish at sunset and will give us a clear night with lows in the mid 60s once again.
A dry cold front will usher in dry air and mostly sunny conditions for Friday. Highs will be very warm. We will all likely be in the low to mid 90s for both Friday and Saturday with sunshine on both days.