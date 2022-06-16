Another hot day ahead with relief on the way

Good Thursday morning! We are going to be seeing another mild morning with lows in the mid to upper 70s once again. A few scattered showers in Illinois will try to make their way into the viewing area but will likely dissipate before reaching many areas. A few isolated showers can't be ruled out this morning.
This afternoon, we will clear out with highs back into the mid 90s. Heat index values will be in the upper 90s but not as oppressively hot as it has been the last few days.
Some scattered rain may be possible south of I-74 Friday morning. Otherwise with the passage of the cold front, we will be more comfortable Friday and Saturday with highs in the 80s. Saturday looks fantastic with highs only in the mid to lower 80s with comfortable conditions.
Heat builds back in early next week with triple digit temperatures likely once again.