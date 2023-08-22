Another hot and muggy day on tap with warmer weather on the way

Good Tuesday morning! Temperatures this morning are a couple of degrees cooler than yesterday morning. It is still muggy though with low temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Some patchy fog will be possible, especially in rural areas.
Dew points will not be as high as yesterday but it will still be hot and muggy. Highs will top out in the upper 80s to around 90 in spots to the south with sunny skies. Heat index values will range from 98 to 103 at times.
Tonight, we'll see lows back into the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Wednesday will be hot and muggy with highs in the mid to lower 90s and heat index values ranging from 105 to 110 at times.
An Air Quality Alert, Excessive Heat Watch, and Excessive Heat Warnings are in place for many counties in our viewing area. Be sure to stay hydrated and stay cool.