Another hot and muggy day on tap with warmer weather on the way

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central Indiana.

* WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Quality Day, IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT
EDT TONIGHT.

An Air Quality Action Day for Ozone has been issued. Ozone levels
are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range.
Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease,
such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

Another hot and muggy day on tap with warmer weather on the way

  Updated
Good Tuesday morning! Temperatures this morning are a couple of degrees cooler than yesterday morning. It is still muggy though with low temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Some patchy fog will be possible, especially in rural areas.

Dew points will not be as high as yesterday but it will still be hot and muggy. Highs will top out in the upper 80s to around 90 in spots to the south with sunny skies. Heat index values will range from 98 to 103 at times. 

Tonight, we'll see lows back into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Wednesday will be hot and muggy with highs in the mid to lower 90s and heat index values ranging from 105 to 110 at times. 

An Air Quality Alert, Excessive Heat Watch, and Excessive Heat Warnings are in place for many counties in our viewing area. Be sure to stay hydrated and stay cool.