Another hot and humid day with relief on the way

Good Wednesday morning! Another warm and muggy morning on tap. We are seeing lows in the mid to upper 70s.
Expect a day like yesterday with hot and humid conditions. Highs will get up into the mid to upper 90s with heat index values around 100 to 105.
Tonight will be yet another warm one with more clouds around. A cold front will begin to move in early Thursday morning but showers will likely dissipate as they reach the heart of the viewing area.
A reinforcing cold front will move in later Thursday night into Friday that could give us another very low chance of a shower or storm. This will ultimately help drop dew points over the next few days into the weekend giving us more pleasant and comfortable weather up until Sunday.