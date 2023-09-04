Another hot and humid day with a low chance of an isolated pop-up storm

Happy Labor Day! We are waking up to another warm and muggy morning. Lows are in the mid-upper 60s to low 70s with clear skies. We'll have a day much like yesterday but a bit more humid with an isolated storm or two especially near the Illinois/Indiana border - west of I-65. Otherwise, highs will be back into the upper 80s to around 90 with heat index values in the mid 90s with mostly to partly sunny skies.
Tuesday morning's lows will be warmer, in the upper 60s and lower 70s. More clouds will be with us Tuesday with chances for scattered storms in the afternoon. The storms will dissipate after sunset. Highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90 again.
Wednesday, a cold front will give us the best rain chances this week throughout the day. Highs will be in the upper 80s with chances likely all day.
Temperatures then cool off for the rest of the week with tranquil weather.