Another hot and dry week ahead

Good Monday morning! A nice refreshing morning for us with lows in the mid to upper 50s and clear skies. We will be under the influence of high pressure once again for today and tomorrow.
The rest of today, expect little to no cloud cover with some high level clouds especially east of the viewing area. It’ll be warmer than yesterday with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Humidity levels will remain slightly warmer than yesterday with dew points in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Tuesday
Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week. Another sunny and clear day will be expected. The biggest change will be the temperatures and dew points. Dew points will be climbing in the upper 60s to near 70 in spots which will allow for heat index values to get up into the upper 90s and lower 100’s.