Another hazy morning with evening scattered rain chances

Good Tuesday morning! Temperatures this morning are in the mid to lower 50s with mostly clear and hazy skies due to the Canadian wildfire smoke. We'll have high level clouds roll through this morning and afternoon. More clouds will be present this afternoon, especially this evening, along with a few scattered rain showers. Highs today will be back in the mid to lower 80s.
Tonight, scattered to isolated rain chances will be likely. We are only expecting a few hundredths to less than 0.2" of rain underneath heavier showers. Needless to say, don't expect much in the way of hefty rainfall.
We clear out for Wednesday late morning with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures (highs in the 70s) for Wednesday and Thursday. Morning lows will dip down into the upper 40s for Thursday and Friday morning.