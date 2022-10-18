Another cold and windy day ahead with isolated rain northeast of Greater Lafayette

Good Tuesday morning! Some locations east of Lafayette saw rain and even flurries at times overnight. This morning, low temperatures are in the mid to lower 30s with a strong NW wind 10-15 mph sustained with gusts up to 25. This is leading to wind chill values in the 20s so dress warmly this morning.
We'll stay partly cloudy to mostly cloudy for much of the day with some sun this morning. A few lake effect light rain showers will be possible in our northeastern counties throughout the day. Highs today will be in the low to mid 40s.
Tonight the upper level low will begin to push eastward which will allow for high pressure to work in for the rest of the week. Southerly flow returns by Thursday which will allow a nice warm-up for the end of the week and into the weekend.