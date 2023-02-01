Another cold and sunny day ahead of us for the first day of February

Good Wednesday morning! It's another cold start for the first day of February. Morning lows are back in the single digits area-wide with wind chills below zero at times. Be sure to bundle up when you step outside!
Expect another day of beautiful sunshine with slightly warmer temperatures than yesterday. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 20s with a SW wind 5-10 mph.
Thursday, we will have sun to start out with morning lows in the lower 20s and upper teens. Afternoon highs will quickly soar with breezy south winds 10-20 mph and gusts up to 30 at times. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s before a cold front moves in after 4 PM which will turn us much cooler for Friday.
Friday will be cooler with morning lows in the lower teens and highs only in the upper teens and lower 20s.
Our next best chance for precipitation comes in on Tuesday of next week with rain and highs in the 40s to possibly lower 50s.