Another cloudy day with heavy rain and some snow later this week

Good Monday morning! Morning lows are in the mid 30s area-wide with mostly cloudy conditions once again. The low clouds will hang around with us for most of the day with the hopes of a few peaks of sunshine. Highs will only reach the lower 40s for today.
Tuesday, morning lows will be back in the mid 30s with cloudy skies once again. Winds will begin to ramp up throughout the day with highs in the mid to lower 40s. Expect another mostly to partly cloudy day with increasing clouds by the evening. Heavy rain will work in late Tuesday night and last throughout the day on Wednesday. Rainfall totals could reach 0.75" to 1.1" throughout the WLFI viewing area by early Thursday morning.
Temperatures then plummet from Thursday and through the upcoming weekend. A few scattered snow showers will be likely for Friday and Saturday. At this time, minimal snowfall accumulations will occur. We'll keep you updated throughout the rest of the week! Stay tuned!