An isolated shower is possible this afternoon otherwise mostly sunny

Good Thursday morning! We will be seeing a comfortable and sunny start! Lows this morning are in the upper 50s and lower 60s with clear skies. A few areas of fog will be possible.
We will keep in mostly sunny skies for much of the day however, a weak front will move through this afternoon that may give way to a very isolated shower or two this afternoon. Widespread rain is unlikely and any shower will move quickly southeastward.
Highs today will be in the mid to lower 80s.
Friday will be slightly cooler and definitely more comfortable as lower dew points will be expected which will cause for low humidity. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.