A wonderful start to the month of August

Good Tuesday morning and happy first day of August! We open up the month with low temperatures this morning in the mid to upper 50s with clear skies. A few areas of patchy fog will be likely, especially in rural areas.
Expect more sunshine today with a bit of hazy/smoky skies from Canadian wildfire smoke. Surface air quality will not be impacted. Highs today will be in the low to mid 80s with mostly sunny skies.
Tonight, lows will get down into the upper 50s and lower 60s with mostly clear conditions.
Wednesday will be a hair warmer with highs in the mid to lower 80s. A low chance of rain/storms may occur especially southwest of I-65 Wednesday night going into Thursday.