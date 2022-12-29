A windy, warmer, and cloudy day ahead with areas of drizzle this afternoon

Good Thursday morning! We are waking up to mild temperatures across the region. Morning lows actually occurred at midnight this morning, around 48. This morning's temperatures are already running in the upper 40s in most locations.
Winds are still gusting upwards to 30 mph in spots with sustained wind 10-20 mph. Highs for the day will be in the mid to possibly upper 50s with strong southerly winds gusting up to 30-45 mph at times.
Clouds will be on the increase through the morning hours and we will begin to see areas of mist and drizzle especially this afternoon and evening. Scattered rain will be likely later in the overnight hours.
Temperatures will continue to be in 50s overnight before dropping through the entire day on Friday. We'll have mid 40s by the afternoon hours with widespread rain occurring by Friday afternoon into Saturday morning. 0.5" to 1.25" will be possible by Saturday afternoon with the heaviest totals to the south east portions of the viewing area.
Patchy drizzle will be likely Saturday night and into Sunday with mostly to partly cloudy skies on Sunday.
Our next bout of heavy rain and even a few rumbles of thunder will be expected by late Monday and into Tuesday early morning. Another 1" of rain could be in the works.