A windy and warmer day with scattered rain after midnight tonight

Happy Friday morning! We are waking up with temperatures in the mid to lower 30s with mostly partly skies. A few sprinkles may be possible but otherwise no major issues should occur this morning.
Winds will be our major problem moving forward. Expect a mostly to partly cloudy day today with winds sustained 15-25 mph and gusts up to 50+ mph especially tonight ahead of our next cold front that will move through Saturday morning around 2-5 AM. Scattered rain will be likely after midnight.
Highs for today will be in the lower 50s ahead of the front. Then, temperatures fall after the front very quickly into the upper 20s and lower 30s and remain that way for our day on Saturday. Sunny skies will be likely for tomorrow with breezy conditions.