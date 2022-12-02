 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
1 AM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest and west
central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 1 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

A windy and warmer day with scattered rain after midnight tonight

  • Updated
  • 0

Happy Friday morning! We are waking up with temperatures in the mid to lower 30s with mostly partly skies. A few sprinkles may be possible but otherwise no major issues should occur this morning. 

Winds will be our major problem moving forward. Expect a mostly to partly cloudy day today with winds sustained 15-25 mph and gusts up to 50+ mph especially tonight ahead of our next cold front that will move through Saturday morning around 2-5 AM. Scattered rain will be likely after midnight.

Highs for today will be in the lower 50s ahead of the front. Then, temperatures fall after the front very quickly into the upper 20s and lower 30s and remain that way for our day on Saturday. Sunny skies will be likely for tomorrow with breezy conditions. 

Recommended for you