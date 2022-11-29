A windy and warmer day with rain and storms possible tonight

Good Tuesday morning! Temperatures this morning are already starting to rise due to strong southerly winds gusting upwards to 20-25 mph. Temperatures will be in the 50s by lunchtime then later today right ahead of the cold front, we will be seeing temperatures climb up to near 60 in many locations. Skies will remain mostly cloudy to partly sunny during the day. You’ll notice quick-moving low-level clouds.
The winds will be very strong today. South winds will be sustained at 15-25 mph and gusts could reach up to 35-50 mph at times. Be sure to secure any outdoor furniture or decorations if you have those up already!
Precipitation looks to begin for the WLFI viewing area later this afternoon after 3 PM. Most of these will just be scattered windy showers with a low lightning risk and heavier showers may contain small/pea-sized hail.
From 3 PM to 10 PM, scattered to numerous showers will likely be ahead of the cold front that will race in after 10 PM.
The main line associated with the cold front will race in from the west at around 10 PM through 1 AM to the east. Elevated instability and lower-level shear could cause a severe storm or two. These showers/storms will be traveling quickly eastward between that time frame.
