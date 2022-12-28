A windy and cool day with sunshine expected this afternoon

Good Wednesday morning! Temperatures are still below freezing this morning with lows in the upper 20s area-wide. Winds are gusting up to 20-30 mph at times which will start to crank up to 30-40 mph gusts during the afternoon. This will cause for a chilly day nonetheless for today.
Expect a period of sunshine for this afternoon then turning more overcast by tonight for the next several days. Highs today will be in the mid to lower 40s.
Thursday looks overcast, windy, and warmer. We'll have morning lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Highs will get up into the mid to lower 50s. A few light rain showers/mist/drizzle will be possible for much of the day.
Heavier rain works in for Friday through Sunday morning with rain totals up to 1"+ in spots. More rain works in for next Monday night into Tuesday.