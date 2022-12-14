A wet and windy Wednesday on tap with cooler air on the way

Good Wednesday morning! We are tracking widespread rainfall this morning. Temperatures are slowly climbing as well as wind speeds. We are in the lower 40s and upper 30s across the viewing area with wind speeds sustained at 20 mph and gusts up to 30 at times.
For a live look at radar, head over to our Live Interactive Radar or click, here.
The rain this morning will begin to taper off and give way to areas of drizzle and light rain for most of the late morning and through the afternoon. Round two of heavy rain will likely work in later tonight, after 5:00 PM. In total, rainfall accumulations will be near 1"-1.5".
Things clear out for tomorrow with cooler air working in by the afternoon. A few areas of rain/snow mix and sleet may be possible later in the day.