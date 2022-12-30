A wet and cloudy Friday on tap with falling temperatures throughout the day

Happy Friday morning! We are waking up to scattered showers and a line of heavier rain and thundershowers. To track these showers for your area, go to our Live Interactive Radar or click, here.
We'll get a small break of the heavy rain mid morning then more steady rain will work in by this afternoon and last the rest of the day. Highs occurred this morning, in the upper 50s. By midday, temperatures will be falling into the upper to mid 40s. Winds will also calm down to about 5 mph this afternoon from the NW.
Rain will slowly come to an end after midnight tonight and give us a cloudy and foggy start Saturday with lows in the mid 30s. The rest of Saturday will be mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle and mist in the evening. Highs will only be in the mid to lower 40s.
Sunday will be another cloudy day with a chance of sprinkles late in the day with mostly to partly cloudy conditions. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s.
We warm up Monday back into the mid to upper 50s and low 60s by late Monday into Tuesday morning ahead of our next cold front. Rain will be likely Monday night and a few storms may be possible very early Tuesday morning.