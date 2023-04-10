A warmer day with dry weather for the rest of the week

Good Monday morning! Across the WLFI viewing area, temperatures are in the upper 30s to mid 40s with partly to mostly clear skies. The high pressure that gave us a fantastic weekend will still stick around for several days.
As far as the rest of the day, expect partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 with light south southeastward winds changing to a more southwesterly by this afternoon. These SW winds will continue for the coming days which will greatly increase the high temperatures for the next few days.
Tuesday
Morning lows will be back into the lower 40s. Southwest winds will begin to ramp up on Tuesday. Winds will be out of the SW 7-13 mph with some gusts up to 20 at times. This will increase our temperatures as mentioned above. We’ll expect mostly sunny and clear skies for the morning and into the afternoon. Highs will be into the lower to mid 70s by the afternoon with a bit more clouds by late in the day however, I do expect just a mostly sunny sky.
