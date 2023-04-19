A warmer and windy day with storms for tomorrow night

Good Wednesday morning! Temperatures are not as cold as yesterday morning. Lows are dipping down into the mid 30s to the north of Lafayette. Lower 40s and upper 40s elsewhere from Lafayette southward.
Upper to mid level clouds are beginning to work in from storms to the west. We will see partly cloudy conditions this morning then turn sunnier by the afternoon. Highs today will get up into the upper 70s to near 80 in our southern counties. Winds will start to crank up with south winds 10-20 mph and gust up to 25-35 mph at times.
Thursday morning lows will be mild, with temperatures in the mid 50s. It'll be a very windy day with sustained winds 15-25 mph and gusts of up to 35-50 mph. Highs will top out into the upper 70s and lower 80s before a cold front works in late in the day triggering a line of showers and storms. Some strong winds may be possible along the line of storms that will work in after 6-9 PM Thursday.