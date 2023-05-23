A warmer and sunny Tuesday

Good Tuesday morning! We are slightly warmer this morning with lows in the mid to lower 50s with some upper level clouds. We'll see another sunny day with highs in the mid 80s with a light east wind 5-10 mph.
Wednesday will be the warmest day this week with morning lows in the mid 50s and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s. A dry cold front will work through giving us near average temperatures for Thursday and Friday.
We'll have a few brisk mornings with lows in the mid to lower 40s for Thursday and Friday. Highs on both days will be in the low to mid 70s. The dry and sunny stretch of weather will continue for the rest of the week and through the upcoming holiday weekend.