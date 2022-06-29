A warmer and dry day ahead with plenty of sunshine

Good Wednesday morning! It is going to be another sunny day with a few passing mid-level clouds this morning from a decaying complex of showers from the north.
Lows this morning are in the mid to upper 50s area-wide. The rest of the day will be quiet and mostly sunny. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with SW winds 5-12 mph at times.
Thursday
Moving into Thursday, morning lows will bottom out in the lower 60s to upper 50s. Expect another dry and very sunny day with little to no clouds.
We will see very dry air with relative humidity values around 25% to 30% during the afternoon and evening. With gusty SSW winds 10-20 mph during the afternoon coupled with very dry vegetation, an elevated fire threat will be possible. Any fires outside can spread easily under these conditions. Be very cautious with any open flame outside.
Highs will reach up into the upper 80s to lower 90s during the afternoon with sunshine.
For more details on the upcoming holiday weekend forecast, head over to Chad's Weather Blog or click, here.