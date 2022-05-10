A warm day with a mix of clouds and sun

Good Tuesday morning! We are waking up fairly mild. Temperatures are in the mid to lower 60s area-wide. Depending on cloud cover, most of the area will be in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon for high temperatures.
Tonight, clouds will slightly increase due to ongoing storms in Wisconsin and northern Illinois. These storms do have the potential to making their way into the WLFI viewing area tonight and into Wednesday morning. They will weaken significantly but a few rain showers and rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out here.
We will stay dry for Wednesday with even warmer temperatures. Highs on Wednesday will be around the 90 degree mark with partly sunny to sunny skies.
A backdoor cold front will move through Thursday morning giving us air that is not as muggy but temperatures will remain in the upper 80s.
Our next best chance of rain comes in Saturday and into Sunday.