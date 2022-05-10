 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Covington.

Wabash River at Lafayette.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

.Recent rainfall has lead to minor flooding along portions of the
Wabash River in Indiana. Flooding may continue into next weekend for
some sites.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until early Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Lowland flooding is in progress. High
water affects river cabins near North 9th Street.  Low county
roads are nearly impassable. Tapawingo Park in West Lafayette
begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM EDT Monday the stage was 13.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM EDT Monday was 14.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Wednesday afternoon and continue falling to 7.5 feet Saturday
evening.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

A warm day with a mix of clouds and sun

  • Updated
  • 0

Good Tuesday morning! We are waking up fairly mild. Temperatures are in the mid to lower 60s area-wide. Depending on cloud cover, most of the area will be in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon for high temperatures. 

Tonight, clouds will slightly increase due to ongoing storms in Wisconsin and northern Illinois. These storms do have the potential to making their way into the WLFI viewing area tonight and into Wednesday morning. They will weaken significantly but a few rain showers and rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out here. 

We will stay dry for Wednesday with even warmer temperatures. Highs on Wednesday will be around the 90 degree mark with partly sunny to sunny skies. 

A backdoor cold front will move through Thursday morning giving us air that is not as muggy but temperatures will remain in the upper 80s. 

Our next best chance of rain comes in Saturday and into Sunday.  

