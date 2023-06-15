A warm day ahead with scattered storms for this afternoon

Good Thursday morning! We are waking up to clear skies and temperatures in the mid 50s area-wide. We’ll remain sunny throughout the morning but more clouds will begin to build this afternoon ahead of a cold front.
After 2-4 PM, scattered to isolated thundershowers will begin to develop along the front and work southward. Heavy rain, small hail, winds 40+, and lightning will be possible in some of these storms. Coverage should remain about 20% - 40%. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 80s.
Wildfire smoke will once again plague our skies starting this morning and afternoon. More should work in after the front passes this evening and give us a hazy start tomorrow morning and throughout the day.
Friday looks mostly sunny with hazy skies due to that wildfire smoke. Morning lows will be in the lower 50s. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s to around 80.
Saturday will be slightly warmer with mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid 80s.