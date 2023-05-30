 Skip to main content
...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Tuesday
May 30th for the following Indiana counties...

Carroll, Tippecanoe, Howard, Boone, Hamilton, Madison, Delaware,
Hendricks, Vigo, Shelby, Brown, and Bartholomew...

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

A warm day ahead with a low chance of afternoon pop-up storms

Good Tuesday morning! It's a fairly mild morning across the viewing area. Lows are in the upper 50s to mid 60s area-wide with clear skies. We'll be mostly sunny for the morning hours but more cumulus clouds will build this afternoon. A couple of isolated pop-up storms may be possible this afternoon. Highs will be in some locations in the mid to upper 80s to near 90. 

Low temperatures tonight will be in the mid 60s with storms dissipating after sunset. Wednesday morning will start, again, sunny but then more clouds will build in the afternoon. A better chance of pop-up storms will be possible tomorrow afternoon. Lightning and some wind gusts up to 45 mph may be possible. No severe weather is expected. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. 

More pop-up storms will be possible Thursday but not widespread. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. 

*Storm coverage over the next few days will be minimal and not everyone will see rain. 

