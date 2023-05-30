A warm day ahead with a low chance of afternoon pop-up storms

Good Tuesday morning! It's a fairly mild morning across the viewing area. Lows are in the upper 50s to mid 60s area-wide with clear skies. We'll be mostly sunny for the morning hours but more cumulus clouds will build this afternoon. A couple of isolated pop-up storms may be possible this afternoon. Highs will be in some locations in the mid to upper 80s to near 90.
Low temperatures tonight will be in the mid 60s with storms dissipating after sunset. Wednesday morning will start, again, sunny but then more clouds will build in the afternoon. A better chance of pop-up storms will be possible tomorrow afternoon. Lightning and some wind gusts up to 45 mph may be possible. No severe weather is expected. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.
More pop-up storms will be possible Thursday but not widespread. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.
*Storm coverage over the next few days will be minimal and not everyone will see rain.