A warm and windy Wednesday ahead

Good Wednesday morning! It’s certainly a mild start for the entire WLFI viewing area. Morning lows are in the lower 50s area-wide with mostly clear skies with some high-level cirrus clouds. We’ll remain sunny for the rest of today. Highs will be into the upper 70s to near 80 in some locations.
The expansive high-pressure ridge to our southeast will continue to give us pleasant and warm weather for the next few days.
Winds today will pose an elevated fire threat. Low dew points/relative humidity (dry air) will be in place. Coupled with southwest winds sustained 10+ mph throughout the afternoon, outdoor fires could easily spread. Gusts today could be around 25 to 30 mph. Thankfully, grass and vegetation aren’t too dry so the fire threat is low. However, be extra cautious if you do plan on any outdoor burning for today.
For a full look at the forecast ahead, head over to Chad's Weather Blog or click, here.