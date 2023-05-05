A warm and sunny Friday ahead

Happy Friday morning! Morning lows are ranging in the upper 40s to lower 50s across the WLFI viewing area. Clear skies will be with us this morning with more high and mid-level clouds expected by later this afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 70s with southeast winds 10-15 mph and gusts up to 20-30 at times.
Tonight will be not as chilly. Morning lows for Saturday will be in the mid to lower 50s. An isolated sprinkle may be possible before 7 AM Saturday morning. Otherwise, we’ll have a partly sunny day with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be out of the south 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25-35 mph.
Sunday morning, a round of storms will work through the region between 4 AM to 9 AM. Some strong gusts may occur as well as small hail. Then, it’ll turn partly sunny, warm, and humid with highs in the low to mid 80s.