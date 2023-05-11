A warm and partly sunny day with rain/storms for tomorrow

Good Thursday morning! Another sunny and warm day will be expected. Morning lows are in the lower 50s across the viewing area with high-level clouds. We’ll increase clouds by this afternoon and evening but will keep sunshine for most of the day with the exception of mid and high clouds. Highs for the day will be in the mid 80s.
Tonight, increased clouds will keep low temperatures tomorrow in the mid to lower 60s. A few scattered showers and thunder showers will be possible Friday morning with some clearing for the afternoon. The mid-afternoon hours will feature some scattered storms. Some of which could have some small hail and isolated damaging winds. Highs Friday will be around 80, dependent on cloud coverage and rain.
Some light rain may linger into Saturday morning but most of Saturday looks fairly dry with highs in the mid 80s. More scattered rain and thundershowers will be likely on Sunday.