A warm and muggy end to the weekend with storms likely throughout the weekend

Happy Friday! Areas of patchy fog will be possible this morning across the entire viewing area. Be sure to drive with caution if you do come across foggy areas. Morning lows are in the mid to lower 60s with some locations in the upper 50s.
We’ll have nice sunshine this morning with high-level cirrus clouds. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s with heat index values in the lower 90s.
A weak cold front will begin to move southward across the viewing area this afternoon and early evening. This may trigger a couple of isolated showers/storms from 2 PM to 8 PM today.
Saturday will be another warm and humid day with afternoon scattered showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Strong to severe storms may be possible on Sunday. For more details head over to Chad's Weather Blog or click, here.