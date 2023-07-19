A warm and humid night ahead with storms for tomorrow

Good Wednesday evening! It has been a bit warmer today with high temperatures in the mid to lower 80s. Tonight, we’ll have an increase in upper-level clouds after 7 PM and then more overcast conditions will develop tomorrow morning for Thursday morning.
Strong to severe storms may be possible by Thursday afternoon. The main time frame will be from 1 PM to 8 PM with storms firing up along a cold front. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 80s with heat index values in the lower 90s. For more details on the upcoming storms, head over to Chad's Weather Blog or click, here.
We clear out for Friday and Saturday with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 80s.