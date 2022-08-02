A warm and humid day ahead with storms likely tomorrow

Good Tuesday morning! We are waking up to sunshine and low temperatures in the mid 60s. The rest of the day will be partly to mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 80s to 90. Heat index values will be in the mid 90s.
A few of our southwestern counties may see extra cloud cover and a low chance of a few passing storms where a warm front is draped across Central to Southern Indiana.
This warm front will move northward giving us a hot a humid day tomorrow. Wednesday's highs will be in the mid to lower 90s with a line of storms likely after 3:00 PM. Some storms may be strong to severe. Stay tuned!
Scattered thunderstorms which could lead to flash flooding may occur in some of these storms throughout the night and into Thursday.